Super yacht Lucky docks in Ōpua after Transpac record win, eyes Sydney races – Bay News

Sandy Myhre
By
Northern Advocate Bay News columnist Sandy Myhre.·nzme·
5 mins to read

The super yacht Lucky in racing mode. On board are several New Zealanders, including skipper Stu Wilson.

It’s rare for a racing yacht to be tied up at the Ōpua Wharf – but there’s a reason.

The skipper of Lucky is Stu Wilson, who lives in Te Wahapu, just across the bay, when he’s not on board and it was convenient for him to stop close by.

