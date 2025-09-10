She then competes in the Sydney to Auckland Ocean Race, starting on October 11, before competing in the Coastal Classic from Auckland to Russell, starting on October 24.

The super yacht Lucky at rest at the Ōpua Wharf. Her mast was visible from most of Ōpua and Ōkiatō, even if her hull was not. Photo / Sandy Myhre

After that, she has another maintenance period in Port Nikau before heading to Sydney to compete in the celebrated Sydney to Hobart sailing event, which starts on Boxing Day.

Under racing conditions, Lucky will have somewhere between 16 and 24 crew on board. Most of the crew are from New Zealand or the USA and Wilson said they “had to have at least one Aussie”. Also on board is a Spanish navigator, Juan Villa.

Nearly all the crew have had Ocean Race (formerly the Round the World Race) and America’s Cup experience, so all are event-hardened and competitive. That includes the Kiwi captain and the likes of familiar names in New Zealand yachting circles such as Brad Butterworth and Simon Daubney.

When she finishes her South Pacific sojourn in Hobart, Lucky will then head back to the Caribbean before travelling home again to Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

Paihia Bridge Club claims success

For the first time in their history, the Paihia Bridge Club team recently came home from Kerikeri victorious against much larger clubs in the Northland Team Championships.

The star players were in the club’s junior and intermediate teams. In the junior team were Jillian Kearney, Heather Stringer and Tony and Marilyn Schicker.

The intermediate team secured an outright win in their section. Featuring Gayle McBeth, Sally Bullen, Carolyn Nicholas and Dave Winslow, it was an outstanding performance against tough opposition.

Last month, the club celebrated the 16 new students who emerged from lessons to graduate as QBPs (qualified bridge players). Club captain Heather Cernis said bridge is a game for life.

“It enables people of all ages to compete in a gripping mind sport and this year’s students exemplified the age range, with a young nurse of 21 learning alongside a nonagenarian.”

One of the graduating students was Matt Parry, who was following in the footsteps of his mother, Di Sadler, who passed away last year. Sadler was a life member of the club.

Paihia Bridge Club members Emma Webster (from left), Michael Nickless, Tricia Scott and Sally Steeds ham it up at one of the social nights.

Just over two years, ago club membership was 30. Now it sits at 76, with 25 associate players.

Tutor Jane Sterns said a membership sub-committee was formed two years ago, which developed an action plan with the objective to have fun while learning and playing “the most amazing card game on the planet”. It seems to be working.

Sterns said the Wednesday group has cinema and dining visits so there’s a strong social side.

“The days of bridge clubs having dress codes and being so quiet you could hear a pin drop are long gone.”

The club has been in existence for over 50 years, informally at first, and was formally incorporated in August 1978. There are four Honorary Life Members – Peter Hirzel, Beverley Jepson, Roger Toplis and Elizabeth Killen.

They don’t (yet) have their own facilities and use the Paihia War Memorial Hall. For the three tournaments they host each year they use the larger Ōpua Community Hall.

Anyone wishing to learn bridge or join the club can contact Heather Cernis 021 361 956. or visit www.bridgewebs.com/paihia.

Wrap Festival attracts a crowd

The recent Northland Writers, Readers and Poets (Wrap) festival, held in Kerikeri, attracted a bumper crowd to the workshops and panel discussions. There were some prominent guest panellists.

One speaker was Dame Fiona Kidman, whose literary work often delves into the experiences of women and societal outsiders, reflecting her commitment to social justice and feminist themes.

Another was Dr Monty Soutar ONZM, a distinguished New Zealand historian and author, affiliated with Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki and Ngāti Kahungunu. He has dedicated his career to researching and sharing Māori history.

Festival panellist Dr Monty Soutar with one of the festival directors, Catherine Lea.

Robert Sullivan (Ngāpuhi and Kāi Tahu), who has won awards for his poetry, editing, and writing for children, including the 2022 Lauris Edmond Memorial Award for a distinguished contribution to New Zealand poetry, was last month appointed as New Zealand’s Poet Laureate for a three-year term.

Festival panellist Robert Sullivan was last month appointed New Zealand Poet Laureate.

Catherine Lea, one of the festival directors, is the author of the DI Nyree Bradshaw crime thrillers, which are set in New Zealand. She said one of the most popular workshops dealt with social media.

It was conducted by Hannah Horner, founder of Rapid Exposure Social Media Management and Coaching, a digital agency dedicated to helping brands.

Yet another panellist was Bill Honeybone, a freelance publishing consultant, author representative and owner of Catch Phrase Media NZ Ltd.

Kim Martins was the other festival director. She studied history, archaeology and law at university and wrote her first novel at 16, which is “tucked away in a drawer but got her started”.

The next Northland Wrap Festival is set down for 2027.