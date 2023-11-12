Northland councils and dog behaviour experts reveal ways to improve dog owner etiquette.

From off-leash dogs causing havoc around others to people not picking up their pooches’ poo – Northland dog owners and visitors need to be more aware of simple rules and etiquette as summer approaches.

Every year, the Whangārei and Far North district councils receive a spike in complaints about unruly dog behaviour over the summer holiday period due to an increase in visitor numbers.

Northland dog experts have excellent tips to ensure individuals, families and their four-legged friends can enjoy the outdoors together.

Kerikeri dog trainer Rebecca Roper from OK K9s Dog Training said not everyone was comfortable around dogs, so it was best to keep them on leads.

Dog owners should respect others if asked to keep their dog at a distance, she said.

“Avoid having dogs meet on-lead, especially if they are excited. Your dog does not need to meet every dog or person they see.

“Keep your dog close when passing other dogs or people.

“If your dog is off-lead, don’t let them run up to a dog who is on-lead.

“They are on-lead for a reason; it could be elderly, recovering from surgery, it could be leash-reactive, or a dog in training.”

Bay of Islands Watchdogs co-ordinator Leonie Exel said it was important to “always make sure your dog is under control”.

“Always have a lead with you so your dog doesn’t run off and decide to visit others.

“There’s a whole lot of problems caused by that.”

It’s not a good idea to let your dog wander off on its own, either, Exel said.

Because the average dog’s mental abilities are close to that of a human toddler, “that’s like letting your 3-year-old kid wander around on their own”.

“If you see a wandering dog, the best thing is to stop it from wandering if it’s safe. Either sit with it and post its photo on Facebook to try to get it home, or take it to local houses nearby.

“If the dog doesn’t look safe, take a photo [from a distance] and post on social media again so the owners have a chance to have a look, and if it seems genuinely dangerous, I would call the council.”

In the Far North, 526 complaints were made about straying dogs in 2022/23.

There were 257 complaints about attacks, and 108 complaints were made about dogs rushing at people or their pets.

Far North District Council acting compliance manager Katie Waiti-Dennis reiterated the importance of keeping dogs under control at all times.

“Information about where and when dogs are required to be on leashes, or areas where dogs are not allowed at all, are outlined on our website.

“If an area is not listed, then no restrictions currently apply. However, dogs must be on a lead and under control on all public roads, footpaths and carparks.”

In Whangārei, there were 1004 complaints about wandering dogs, 162 reports of dog attacks, and 89 complaints about dogs rushing at people in 2022/23.

Whangārei District Council health and bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said there was an increase in complaints about dogs on beaches and their “associated behaviour problems” over summer.

“Dog owners are expected to be aware of their responsibilities relating to dog ownership at any time of the year, but during summer, they must also know where they can and can’t take their dogs.

“Also, their responsibilities surrounding control of their dogs when around other dogs, and this should also include respect for people who don’t own dogs and shouldn’t have to put up with dogs rushing up or hanging around them.”

It is an offence to leave a dog in a hot vehicle if they are showing signs of heat stress, such as excessive panting, drooling or hyperventilation.

Leaving dogs inside hot cars is one of the biggest preventable welfare issues during summer, the SPCA says.

Pet owners can be fined $300 for leaving dogs unattended in hot cars where temperatures rise quickly, even with the windows down.

Even at a moderate 21C outside, the temperature inside a car in the shade with the windows down can exceed 31C in less than 10 minutes.

The SPCA recommends leaving dogs at home or with a friend or family member.

Roper said even leaving the window down with monsoon shields isn’t recommended, as the heat won’t escape.

“Leaving dogs in a car is too hot for them; if the windows are too far down, they might get stolen or they can jump out.

“It’s better just to leave them at home.”

Roper said owners should also be mindful of hot pavement and roads before taking their dog out for a walk.

“If it’s too hot to put your hand on … then it’s too much for your dog’s paw.

“And don’t leave dogs tied up outside a shop, as they can get stolen. If some child comes up to pet the dog, that can have serious results.

“People could abuse the dog or harass it. Nothing good can come from leaving a dog tied up outside a shop.”

Roper reminded owners to pick up their dogs’ droppings. Under the Dog Control Act, owners in Far North and Whangārei districts can be fined $300 for failing to clean up after their dog.

