Even with the car in the shade and the windows down, temperatures can soar to 40 degrees in 30 minutes on a hot day. Photo / NZME

Even with the car in the shade and the windows down, temperatures can soar to 40 degrees in 30 minutes on a hot day. Photo / NZME

Animal welfare advocates are urging Northlanders to leave their dogs at home on hot days following a rise in complaints about owners leaving their canine friends sweltering inside hot cars.

Despite the SPCA’s best attempts, the message is not getting through to dog owners who continue to leave their animals unattended inside vehicles as temperatures climb.

In 2022, there were 920 complaints made to the SPCA about dogs left unattended in hot cars throughout New Zealand. This was up from 625 complaints the year before.

SPCA figures show there were 36 complaints about dogs being left in hot cars in Northland last year, compared to 21 in 2021.

SPCA Northland senior inspector Cody Taylor said Northland’s figures, while comparatively low, were still “very concerning”.

“That’s 36 dogs that have been left in a compromised position where they are at significant risk.

“Lack of education is the top reason; people don’t know and understand.

“Dog ownership is big in New Zeland, they’re part of our family, we think we should take them everywhere we go.

“We know they’re important, but it’s important to put their welfare first.”

Taylor said temperatures rise quickly inside cars, even with the windows down. He recommends leaving dogs at home or with a friend or family member.

SPCA senior inspector Northland Cody Taylor said even though we want to take our dogs everywhere, it's important to put their welfare first. Photo / supplied

“If it’s 21 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car in the shade with the windows down can exceed 31 degrees in less than 10 minutes.

“In 30 minutes, it can go up to 40 degrees on a hot day.

“People don’t realise how quickly the inside of a vehicle can heat up, particularly in the warmer months.”

Pet owners can be fined $300 for leaving dogs unattended in hot cars.

While Taylor doesn’t recommend people take matters into their own hands and smash a car window if they see an animal in distress, it’s “their decision”, though he would rather they call the SPCA or police.

“It’s imperative we’re called; inspectors have the ability to enter vehicles to remove animals that are in distress.”

Symptoms of heat distress can include intense panting, drooling, or unresponsiveness. A dog may try to climb into the footwell or under the back seats to find somewhere slightly cooler, Taylor said.

Bay of Islands Vets Kerikeri lead vet Karina Wilde said leaving dogs in cars was “a definite no-no”.

Even late afternoons and early evenings can still be too hot, she said.

Bay of Islands Vets Kerikeri lead vet Karina Wilde, pictured with Napoleon who was not left in a hot car, said people should exercise their dogs in the mornings or evenings so they don't develop heatstroke. Photo / Supplied

“A couple of years ago, we had a dog that was shut in a car, and someone broke the window to get it out.

“By the time it got to us it was dying.

“People don’t realise how serious it is and how hot they get inside the car.

“We’d hope in Northland, people would be more aware, as it is pretty hot up here.”

Wilde also suggest taking dogs out for exercise early in the morning or evening so they don’t develop heatstroke.

“When they are hot, dogs cool down by panting, but sometimes this just isn’t enough.

“They can only sweat to cool down on areas not covered by fur, such as their paws and nose.

“Once it gets too hot it puts their organs under a lot of strain, they can die from heat exhaustion.”

Taylor said if people must leave their pet in the car, wind the windows down as much as possible, make sure they have water, and check on them every 10 minutes.

Call your local SPCA centre, the main SPCA call centres 09 438 9161 or 09 256 7300, or phone the police to report an incident.



