Northland "legend" Jeroen Jongejans sadly passed away unexpectedly on Monday night.

The unexpected death of Northland "legend" Jeroen Jongejans has seen an outpouring of tributes dedicated to the Tūtūkākā stalwart.

Jongejans tragically passed away while paddleboarding in the Tūtūkākā Harbour around 6pm last night. The Advocate understands his death may be due to a medical event.

Dive! Tutukaka, in a Facebook post, paid homage to their owner and founder of more than 27-years, who they described as a "legend".

"He was on the water, in his happy place - paddle boarding in Tūtūkākā Harbour. We are all struggling to come to terms with this loss," the post read.

"The space is full of light, love and tears, as we come together with positive memories of this legend of a man. All our flags are at half-mast, and will stay that way."

The post also stated that all boats are cancelled until the middle of next week.

"The shop is open for friends, family, and the community as we process and grieve - feel free to drop by."

Jeroen Jongejans was a passionate member of the Tūtūkākā and wider Northland community for more than 40 years.

Many others responded to the heart-felt post by sending their thoughts and "much love" to Jongejans' family.

Niue Blue - a boat tour agency on the small island nation in the South Pacific Ocean - described how they would "always remember" their "great friend".

"Our Niue Blue family are devastated that our visionary friend, mentor, and business partner Jeroen has suddenly passed away in Tutukaka," their social media post read.

"His legacy [will] be remembered and continue here in Niue always..."

There's no doubt his unexpected passing will send shock waves through the Northland community as there was very little the Dutch-native was not involved in.

Jongejans, a self-described "passionate local", has called Tutukaka home for more than 40-years since relocating from a small boating town called Sneek in the Netherlands.

His love and appreciation for boating and the water travelled with him as he settled into Kiwi life in 1979.

He founded Dive! Tutukaka - a premier full-service dive charter operator that services the Poor Knights Islands, he was involved in boat building and engineering. Jongejans also played a role in the sinking of two Navy ships as artificial reefs and promoted a full Marine Reserve status Poor Knights Islands

The former Tikipunga High School teacher dedicated himself to a mixture of 15 different community groups and councils.

Jeroen Jongejans examines pictures for the challenge during his time as a Whangārei District Councillor.

His long list of service included nine years on the Tūtūkākā Resident and Ratepayer Association, chair of the Tūtūkākā Coast Promotions, seven years on the Northland Tourism Development Group, four years as president of the New Zealand Underwater Association, nine years on the Northland Conservation Board, five years on the Northland Inc Board, three years as a Whangārei District Councillor, four years on the Whangārei District Council Tourism Trust, a decade with the Northland Chamber of Commerce, 10-years as patron of the Tūtūkākā Coastguard, and more.

Jongejans' love of giving back to the community around him didn't go unnoticed. In 2015, he became a Northland Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame Inductee. That same year he was named a New Zealand Tourism Industry Champion.