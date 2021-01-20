Stunning scenes open Ruakākā beach volleyball tournament

Nine courts have been set up along Ruakākā beach for the annual Ruakākā Beach Bash leg of the New Zealand Beach Volleyball Tour. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The conditions were perfect as the Ruakākā Beach Bash got under way this week as part of the New Zealand Beach Volleyball Tour.

Over 60 teams have been competing in under-17 and under-19 divisions since Tuesday, including five teams from Northland. The teams will finish competition today before the national university championships, the masters championships, a social competition and other age-group competitions are held tomorrow.

Northland's Tarquala Whittaker-Stone (centre) reaches back to return the ball against her North Harbour opposition. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The festival finishes with almost 60 teams competing in the national beach volleyball championships on the weekend, featuring a raft of Beach Ferns and Beach Blacks players. Northland's Eve Jennings, Tarquala Whittaker-Stone and Jasmine Milton will be competing in the open women's division.

Play goes from 9am-6pm each day. People looking to play in tomorrow's social tournament should turn up to the beach before 9am to register.

Northland's Eve Jennings shapes to dig the ball with teammate Tarquala Whittaker-Stone backing her up. Photo / Michael Cunningham