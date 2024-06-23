The emergency operations centre in operation at Te Iwitahi during the power outage.

Vince Cocurullo is the mayor of Whangārei.

As we recover from the recent power outage that impacted every sector of our community, it’s clear that resilience is not just a buzzword – it’s a lifeline. Managing our safety, health and wellbeing during unexpected challenges depends on both collective action and individual preparedness.

Our council is always a hive of activity during Northland Civil Defence alerts, with operational teams stepping into their “extra” civil defence roles. Often this can mean working around the clock for days at a time, managing welfare calls, connecting key stakeholders and keeping our core services functioning.

While our council is working as part of a larger co-ordinated team to get lifeline services back up and running, we rely on our communities to have some personal preparedness for these events where possible. There are some practical steps we can all take to build resilient communities and it’s worth sitting with

First of all, get to know your neighbours. Discuss having some pooled resources in the case of long power cuts or periods of isolation due to flooding or damage to roads. Many neighbourhoods have shared use of generators and their own system of welfare checks – especially if you have elderly or infirm people living close by.

Having access to a supply of clean drinking water is critical. Stock up on water containers and keep them filled.

If you can, think about buying a power bank or generator. Beyond keeping your devices charged, having an alternative power source can be a lifeline during outages. If you or someone in your household relies on electricity for health reasons, notify your power company – it can prioritise your needs.

Keep torches and candles (don’t forget matches and batteries!) in a place where they’ll be easy to get to – although out of reach of younger children. Check and replace batteries regularly and, where you can, change the lights within your home to low-use power lights.

Driving is usually limited during emergencies. Roads may be hazardous or blocked, so make sure you have a family plan in place for alternative travel or emergency accommodation if your home is unreachable. As Northland is coastal, make sure there is always a high-ground rescue point to meet after a tsunami alert.

It’s a good idea to discuss emergency procedures with your children. Teach them what to do in different scenarios and give them some responsibility, such as regularly checking their torch batteries and switching off lights when leaving the room.

Don’t forget to have a basic emergency kit with first aid supplies and some non–perishable food tucked away too. This could make a big difference in an emergency.

As we go through the winter season, keep checking weather forecasts and warnings. Be prepared for storms, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding. This information is always available, and being prepared is the best way to stay safe.

There will always be a lot of information available during emergencies and some of it might not be reliable. Please remember that your best source of information in any emergency will always be Northland Civil Defence.

Our Northland Mayoral Forum will be advocating to keep those lifelines open and we need you to prepare, support one another and build a stronger, more resilient community this winter as well. Together, we can face any challenges that come our way!