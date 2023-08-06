Peaceful protesters block the entrance of Whareora Hall, where a Stop Co-Governance meeting hosted by Julian Batchelor was scheduled to take place. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Peaceful protesters block the entrance of Whareora Hall, where a Stop Co-Governance meeting hosted by Julian Batchelor was scheduled to take place. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

A controversial Stop Co-Governance meeting in Whangārei was halted from starting by peaceful protesters blocking the entrance to the venue.

Around 200 people have gathered at Whareora Hall in Glenbervie this afternoon to counter the anti-co-governance meeting visiting the district as part of its nationwide tour.

Tour organiser Julian Batchelor planned to discuss his viewpoints on the Treaty of Waitangi, which involve claims it has been “manipulated” for the past four decades and that Māori ceded sovereignty to the Crown.

But Batchelor was unable to speak on time as police reportedly refused to let the meeting go ahead at 3pm due to safety concerns.

Rally organiser Catherine Murupaenga-Ikenn (Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa) put the call out days ago for people to join her in showing Batchelor that his “divisive message” was unwelcome in Whangārei.

Today, that call was answered. A reporter at the scene said waiata rung out from the large crowd gathered.

Peaceful protestors outside Whareora Hall in Whangārei, where a Stop Co-Governance meeting took place. Photo / Tania Whyte

Henare Phillips at the rally against the Stop Co-Governance meeting in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Marlene Penehio and Sir Chris Farrelly take part in the peaceful protest against the Stop Co-Governance meeting in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Prominent iwi members such as Te Poari o Ngātiwai (Ngātiwai Trust Board) chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards and Northland Regional Council chairwoman Tui Shortland (Ngāti Hine, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa) used to their bodies to block the hall’s entrance.

From the doorway, Kerepeti-Edwards told Batchelor he would not move.

“Mr Batchelor, if you want to hold your hui, then go home to your area and hold it there,” he said.

“You are not welcome here.”

Shortland reiterated the iwi leader’s directive.

“We have been here for hundreds of years and we are part of the land. We don’t want this type of behaviour here,” she said.

“This causes division and more violence against Māori.”

Police worked to remove both Kerepeti-Edwards and Shortland from the entranceway before closing the front door, separating protesters outside from the 20 to 30 people inside who had come to listen to Batchelor speak.

Police try to move Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards and Tui Shortland from the doorway of Whareora Hall at the Stop Co-Governance meeting in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Advocate reporter said Batchelor barred them from entering the hall to observe the meeting. He could see through the hall’s window a number of slides being shown to those who were able to get inside.

The reporter said some people keen to hear Batchelor’s thoughts ended up stuck outside, where plenty of singing and dancing was taking place. A few were able to make their way inside via the hall’s backdoor.

Some seats remain empty at Julian Batchelor's Stop Co-Governance meeting in Whareora Hall, Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Concerns about the meeting were raised last week at a Kaipara District Council meeting, where Batchelor was invited to speak by Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson.

Speaker Pere Huriwai-Seger (Ngāphui, Ngāti Porou, Te Ati Awa) of the Aotearoa Liberation League said the tour was “designed to create chaos”.

“The tour claims an elite Māori sector of society is taking over the country, that we are at war, and that we as New Zealanders, Kiwi, Pākēha, Māori – however you like to identify – that we need to pick a side.”

Batchelor refuted the claim when it was his turn to speak. He also rejected the accusation his tours were about making people afraid of Māori.

“People are coming to these events because they want to hear about co-governance. It’s nothing about fear.”

Police confirmed earlier this week that they were aware of the rally and had plans to respond “appropriately”.