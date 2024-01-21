A stolen vehicle was found dumped at Whangārei Falls on Sunday morning.

Sightseers were in for an unusual sight as a car was found dumped at the edge of Whangārei Falls on Sunday.

Police made inquiries to the registered owner, and it appears the vehicle was stolen and dumped, a spokeswoman said.

Photos supplied to the Advocate show the vehicle just metres away from the edge of the popular tourist destination.

The incident was reported to police around 9am, a spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was removed as of 2pm on Sunday.

