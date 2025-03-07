We can’t save every individual native bird, but it’s about increasing their populations over all.
Because stoats are supercharged predators that find it hard to retain fat, they have to keep killing constantly.
One stoat on average kills two birds per day and lives for two years in the wild. By trapping just one stoat you have potentially saved 1460 birds.
I have a dog named Wero, who is a fully certified Conservation Stoat Detection dog. We work from the top of Aotearoa to Fiordland and many of the offshore islands in between. I see the absolute carnage stoats cause every day to our native wildlife.
Because my conservation dog shows me stoat caches, I see firsthand what’s really going on. We find freshly killed tūī, lots of tūī, stoats absolutely love tūī.
But also wood pigeons, kākāriki, kiwi, mohua, robins, muttonbirds – even lizards and freshwater crayfish.
Without stoat control 94% of kiwi chicks don’t make it to adulthood. Stoats patrol kiwi nests, waiting for the egg to hatch.
As the egg is hatching, the stoat lurks in the background, waiting.
It attacks the kiwi chick, slashing its spinal cord, then eats its brain and organs. It will then cache the body away in a hollow log or under a rock for later.
With nearly 130,000 new immigrants coming in every year, we need to keep reminding people why pest control is so important.
For millions of years, our flora and fauna evolved in a unique environment with no land mammals other than two tiny bats. New Zealand was the land of birds and lizards. Our natives evolved weird and wacky but truly wonderful.
Many of our birds are ground nesters, poor fliers, or can’t even fly at all.
So when humans brought furry mammals to this land, animals that hunt by smell, our native species became helpless. Literally, sitting ducks.
We do have native predators, but they’re birds like hawks, falcons, and weak.
These birds hunt by sight, not smell. This is why many of our birds, lizards, and insects are extremely camouflaged, rather than brightly coloured like in other countries.
Nor have they evolved to hide their scent. For example, kiwi smell like Old Spice deodorant, and kākāpō like peaches.
After stoats were introduced to these islands to control rabbits, it took only a couple of years before a dramatic decrease in our native bird numbers was noted.
We are currently the second-worst country in the world for extinctions.
But year after year we have perfected ways to rid stoats. We know what works: a network of double DoC200 run-through stoat traps, aerial ProNature and creating pest-free islands and fenced sanctuaries.
Our success stories are amazing.
In the last 60 years, only one mainland bird has become extinct. This is despite severe underfunding and a Conservation Department that’s been kicked about like a political football.