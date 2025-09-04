Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland’s Stand Tū Māia opens regional centre for trauma-affected families

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Co-Founder of Kick Back, Aaron Hendry, joins Garth Bray on Herald NOW to talk about the falling number of grants for emergency housing. Video/ Herald NOW

A new centre focused on specialised support for children and families impacted by trauma has opened in Northland.

Charitable Trust Stand Tū Māia celebrated the long-awaited opening of its purpose-built regional centre on Friday.

The organisation provides intensive wrap-around services for children and whānau.

Stand Tū Māia’s new facility includes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save