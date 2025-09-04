Inkpen said over the last 12 years, more than 1300 families and more than 3400 children in Northland have been supported by the charity.

Whangārei MP Dr Shane Reti and Northland resident, former Stand Tū Māia board chairman Wayne Chapman, opened the centre in front of 200 people, who included Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo.

Stand Tū Māia's new regional facility has space for families to benefit from wrap-around services. Photo / Katrina Cooper

Regional manager Rosey Davies said two purpose-built whare for tamariki and whānau to stay overnight meant access to specialised support.

“This kāinga [village] is so much more than bricks and mortar. It is a place of transformation, of hope, of healing.”

Stand Tū Māia's new facility offers residential care and wraparound services for vulnerable children and their families. Photo / Katrina Cooper

Chapman said more than three-quarters of whānau Stand Tū Māia worked with reported a drop in traumatic stress as well as improvements in home life, school connection and wellbeing.

The Northland resident served as national board chairman for 22 years.

“Right now, more than 400 families – over 1600 individuals – are on our waiting lists, hoping for the support we can offer,” he said.

The build was funded through a mixture of community donations and the sale of the former Stand Tū Māia facility, which was almost 80 years old.

MP for Whangārei Dr Shane Reti and Stand Tū Māia board member and former chairman Wayne Chapman attend the opening. Photo / Katrina Cooper

It followed a period of uncertainty around funding for the charity.

Last year, Stand Tū Māia planned to take Oranga Tamariki to court over its decision to terminate a three-year funding contract worth $21 million a year.

Inkpen said that although Stand Tū Māia did not yet have a long-term contract, it would continue to advocate for the future of its services.

Stand Tū Māia regional manager Rosey Davies and board chairman David Boyle at the opening of the new regional facility. Photo / Katrina Cooper

More than 80% of the children the trust worked with had interactions with Oranga Tamariki, she said.

“Our latest analysis reveals that 97% of these children are exposed to five or more risk factors, and 82% to 10 or more.

“The need for a specialist service like Stand Tū Māia is clear and urgent,” Inkpen said.

“We are a strong fence at the top of the cliff, offering a proven alternative to state care.”

Reti said the new facility increased local capacity to deliver specialist residential care for Northland children.

“A clear benefit is that fewer young people will have to travel long distances to access services, enabling them to remain closer to home,” he said.

