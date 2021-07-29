St John expands Health Shuttle service in the Far North

The new Health Shuttle unveiled last Saturday in Kaikohe. Photo / St John

The problems of Far North residents who struggle to travel to healthcare appointments have been eased with St John's unveiling of a new Health Shuttle.

Kohewhata Marae in Kaikohe hosted a ceremony to commission the new wheelchair-friendly, five-seater vehicle for service last Saturday.

People of all ages living in and around can grab a return ride from their homes to appointments in Whangārei, Bay of Islands, Kaitaia and Rawene for a koha (donation) or for free if people cannot afford it.

The service originally kicked off in 2019 in Kaikohe with a station wagon – used to transport around 30 clients a month – has expanded to people in Kerikeri, Kawakawa, Hokianga and Paihia.

St John community transport manager Stephen Robinson said last year the service shuttled people to more than 75,000 health appointments they wouldn't have been able to travel to themselves.

"Like all our community health programmes, our Health Shuttle service exists to help New Zealanders live stronger, healthier lives and we are grateful to have a brand new fit for purpose vehicle to provide the essential service," Robinson said.

St John Health Shuttle volunteer Betty Wihongi said people got a sense of comfort and relief from the transport option.

"A lot of our clients don't drive or don't have cars, and we have ones who can't afford it. The new vehicle means our wheelchair patients are now more comfortable and safer."

The people who helped gift the new Health Shuttle to Far North communities. Photo / St John

Businesses including Star River Homes Ltd and Urban Pace Construction Management Ltd; families of Dengpeng and Rachel Long, Bruce Chen, Bin and Fan; and individuals like Huirong Yang, Julie Sun, and Evelyn Jiang; plus the New Zealand Hainan Youth Association helped gift the new shuttle to St John.

The St John Health Shuttle service can be booked by calling 0800 WAKA ORA (0800 9252 672) or by visiting www.stjohn.org.nz/what-wedo/community-programmes/health-shuttles-stjohn/.

People keen to help remedy the need for Health Shuttle volunteer drivers can visit join.stjohn.org.nz or call 0800 ST JOHN (0800 785 646).