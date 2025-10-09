According to online sources, sperm whales are the largest toothed whales and one of three species in the sperm whale superfamily, with the pygmy sperm whale and dwarf sperm whale.
Sperm whales have a global range, migrating seasonally for feeding and breeding. Females and young males live together in groups, while mature males (bulls) live solitary lives outside of the mating season.
Females give birth every four to 20 years, and care for the calves for more than a decade. A mature, healthy sperm whale has no natural predators, although calves and weakened adults are sometimes killed by pods of killer whales (orca).
