Overlooking Ripiro Beach on the Kaipara District's west coast. Photo / NZME

A female sperm whale has died on Northland’s Ripiro Beach, prompting iwi to declare a five-day rāhui (prohibition) on fishing and shellfish gathering.

Locals said the whale, named Anahera by Fiona Richards from Pouto’s Waikaretū Marae, died on the beach yesterday afternoon. Access to the site is restricted.

A rāhui was put in place immediately by Te Uri o Hau Taumata, Te Uri o Hau Environs, and Waikaretū Marae, and would remain until Sunday.

The rāhui covers a stretch of Kaipara’s Ripiro Beach, from Glinks Gully south to the Wahapu (Round Hill, south of Third Stream).

The Department of Conservation (DoC) Kauri Coast operations manager, Stephen Soole, said the whale died about 20km south of Glinks Gully.