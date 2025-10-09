Advertisement
Sperm whale dies on Kaipara’s Ripiro Beach, iwi place five‑day rāhui

Overlooking Ripiro Beach on the Kaipara District's west coast. Photo / NZME

A female sperm whale has died on Northland’s Ripiro Beach, prompting iwi to declare a five-day rāhui (prohibition) on fishing and shellfish gathering.

Locals said the whale, named Anahera by Fiona Richards from Pouto’s Waikaretū Marae, died on the beach yesterday afternoon. Access to the site is restricted.

A rāhui

