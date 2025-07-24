Police impounded this Holden Commodore after it allegedly took off at speed from police. It was fitted with false plates. Photo / NZ Police

Speeding driver in Far North lands in court over drug, driving offences

Police impounded this Holden Commodore after it allegedly took off at speed from police. It was fitted with false plates. Photo / NZ Police

A driver who failed to stop for police is facing court after methamphetamine and cannabis were allegedly found in their possession.

Kerikeri Sergeant Josh Clauson said the driver of a black Holden Commodore failed to pull over after it was spotted speeding.

Around 3.30pm the driver allegedly ignored a request to pull over by police highway patrol and took off at speed, overtaking several vehicles.

“A concerned member flagged down a patrol vehicle to tell us the car was speeding and almost crashed into a ditch,” Clauson said.

The member of the public reported the occupants had thrown drug utensils from the car.