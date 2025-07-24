Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Speeding driver in Far North lands in court over drug, driving offences

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Police impounded this Holden Commodore after it allegedly took off at speed from police. It was fitted with false plates. Photo / NZ Police

Police impounded this Holden Commodore after it allegedly took off at speed from police. It was fitted with false plates. Photo / NZ Police

A driver who failed to stop for police is facing court after methamphetamine and cannabis were allegedly found in their possession.

Kerikeri Sergeant Josh Clauson said the driver of a black Holden Commodore failed to pull over after it was spotted speeding.

Around 3.30pm the driver allegedly ignored

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save