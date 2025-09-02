Advertisement
South Island mayor criticises Kaipara council’s Māori document

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

A document about legal obligations to Māori divides Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson (left) and Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan (right).

A South Island mayor says he doesn’t need guidance from afar on how his council should handle obligations to Māori.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said a document titled “Local Government Legal Obligations to Māori”, circulated to councils nationwide by Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson, was unwarranted and unwelcome.

Despite criticism

