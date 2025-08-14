Kaipara council’s $52,000 report condemned as ‘anti-Maori’

The document includes legal advice the firm gave to Hobson’s Pledge, a group known for lobbying against co-governance.

Kaipara District Council chief executive Jason Marris commissioned the report after direction from the council’s remuneration and development committee, which oversees his performance and is chaired by Jepson.

Marris said he had not received committee direction on how the document should be used with staff, but he would now consider its implications.

Councillor Eryn Wilson-Collins asked whether staff would be required to follow the Māori interaction ceilings outlined in the document.

“There are many questions around its purpose and where it will go from here,” she said.

She added that, while there was currently no formal direction, she feared the document would serve as the ceiling for council dealings with Māori.

The document was developed as a single point of reference, summarising and explaining council obligations - or lack of them - to Māori under various laws and frameworks.

These include the Treaty of Waitangi, principles of the Treaty, the Local Government Act 2022, Resource Management Act 1991, Māori Language Act 2016, New Zealand Bill of Rights Act, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Jepson said there had not been a single source of information around these previously.

“It provides an opportunity for other councils around New Zealand to follow.”

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson. Photo / NZME

The Jepson-chaired remuneration and development committee’s members - Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen and councillors Mike Howard, Gordon Lambeth and Rachael Williams - voted to adopt the document.

Howard said the document was worthwhile because it addressed legal obligations rather than misinterpretations.

However, Wilson-Collins described it as “embarrassing” and said she looked forward to a new council after the upcoming elections.

She said community feedback showed concern about ratepayer money being spent on a document that was divisive and politically charged.

“There are a lot of questions that the community have raised with me around the framing of the document.”

She said it falsely claimed that councils were not part of the Crown, and therefore had no real Treaty of Waitangi duties, only those narrowly imposed by statute.

“This is false and misleading.

“While councils are not the Crown in the constitutional sense, courts and the Waitangi Tribunal have repeatedly said Crown obligations can extend to councils where powers or functions are delegated.”

Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora said the report was “bulls***” and an echo chamber of the political positions of some councillors.

She said Jepson, Larsen, Howard, Lambeth and Williams, who had worked on its genesis, should have paid for it themselves.

Several councillors opposing the adoption tried to pause the vote to allow time for an information briefing, in line with normal council process.

Mark Vincent questioned the motives of those pushing for adoption at the meeting without that step.

“We need to give it proper consideration,” he said.

Larsen said a briefing could happen after the document had been adopted.

Wilson-Collins said the document undermined the Treaty of Waitangi as a constitutional document, treating it more like a political courtesy.

She said it denied that councils had Treaty obligations, claimed Māori had no right to consultation or outcomes, and framed participation as a burden.

“This is disrespectful to local mana whenua.

“It said mana whenua mandates had no statutory basis.”

This was a complete dismissal of hapū and iwi rights, with existing obligations spun as optional.

She said the document repeatedly reinforced the idea that a council’s obligation was to general community democracy, as if that were incompatible with upholding Māori rights.

It referred to the Waitangi Tribunal as non-binding and nearly irrelevant to council operations.

She said the report was politically biased and echoed rhetoric from NZ First, Act, and other narratives opposed to co-governance.

“I’m ashamed and embarrassed that would be the case.”

The document was peer-reviewed by the council’s law firm, Simpson Grierson.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.