Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Six ordered to pay $2.6m for clean-up of toxic Northland site

5 minutes to read
Workers ready to clean-up the site where about 4000 drums and containers of toxic chemicals were illegally stored at Ruakākā last year. The companies behind the site have to pay almost $2.7M

Workers ready to clean-up the site where about 4000 drums and containers of toxic chemicals were illegally stored at Ruakākā last year. The companies behind the site have to pay almost $2.7M

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Six companies responsible for a toxic dump site at Ruakākā have been ordered by the Environment Court to pay almost $2.7 million towards the $3 million clean-up costs.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) stumped up $1m

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei