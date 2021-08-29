Sheryl Mai: Whangārei council services continue during Covid-19 Delta lockdown

An empty Cameron St Mall. Council has been working hard to keep up service levels while maintaining strict safety protocols during the Covid Level 4 Delta lockdown. Photo / Michael Cunningham

FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

Here we go again, back in our bubbles, waving to neighbours, logging on to meetings and learning new Covid safety protocols. "You're on mute" is back! It's lockdown v2 – except, this time it feels different.

The contrast between 2020 and 2021 lockdowns is remarkable. Face coverings, social distancing and QR scanning are more normalised, we're tuning in to daily updates and responding to Ministry of Health expert advice, and essential businesses managed to adapt (again) with astonishing speed to alert level 4 conditions.

On the other hand, the adrenaline rush some people experienced during the first lockdown is well and truly absent this time. Some education facilities are advising students not to worry too much about home-learning, workplaces are doing what they can without over-extending, the atmosphere is one of hunkering down and getting through.

We're focusing on wellbeing, getting vaccinated and protecting ourselves in the knowledge that Covid 19 is a global reality from which our remote island nation is not immune. I am half-vaccinated and looking forward to my second dose. I count myself lucky to live in a country that makes this vaccine so readily available.

When Whangārei District Council was alerted to the lockdown we already had plans to ensure the organisation could react fast. Council staff members are working hard to keep up service levels while maintaining strict alert level 4 safety protocols.

Rubbish and recycling crews are out doing their runs, contact centre staff are taking calls and infrastructure teams are managing and maintaining drinking and wastewater systems to a high standard.

For some businesses, this lockdown has offered the opportunity to become innovative with services and products. It's inspiring seeing the kindness exhibited by many generous businesses.

Sadly, for other businesses, this may be the final straw. Likewise, some in our community can absorb the financial and social impacts of isolation, while others can't. There is no one-size-fits-all message for this lockdown – we're all coping the best we can, and it's up to all of us to look out for each other.

This lockdown has impacted many scheduled events, including our Civic Honours and Citizenship ceremonies. My heart goes out to those who have had to cancel or postpone events – in particular, those events also impacted last year, such as the AIMS Games.

I can only imagine how disappointed the young people who fundraised for months will be, and the frustration of decision-makers who, like so many others across the country, had to put an end to all their hard work.

I also feel for families who cannot gather to celebrate life milestones, or are grieving in this time of lockdown.

My thanks go to all those who are working through lockdown to keep our district and our country safe and well. These are not unprecedented times, we now have more knowledge around how to keep ourselves and others safe, and we will come through this together.

Kia kaha, kia maia, kia manawanui. Be strong, be brave, be steadfast.

• Sheryl Mai is mayor of Whangārei.