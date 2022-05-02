Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Shane Reti: The task now is to address the backlogs as soon as possible

2 minutes to read
Address the backlog as soon as possible and re-educate people to the ongoing importance of the recommended cancer screening programs is the task now.

Address the backlog as soon as possible and re-educate people to the ongoing importance of the recommended cancer screening programs is the task now.

Northern Advocate

OPINION

The cancer agency Te Aho o Te Kahu has shown the significant impact of Covid on cancer management, especially early in the Alpha and Delta outbreaks with significant diagnostic delays for endoscopy (bowel cancer)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.