SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills has been closed since January 27. Photo / supplied

SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills has been closed since January 27. Photo / supplied

An hour after the reopening of the Brynderwyns was announced Waka Kotahi Transport Agency had to delay the start time due to another slip.

The vital portion of SH1 has been closed for the past six days after Friday’s downpours and strong winds caused major slips on the key stretch of road.

Waka Kotahi initially said State Highway 1 between Brynderwyn and Waipū was to open to northbound traffic for four hours from 4pm to 8pm.

But now that could be pushed back two hours as crews worked to clear a slip that occurred this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi plans to provide an update at 6pm about whether the main route into Northland would open as announced.

The relief is short lived as the road will close again overnight before it is reassessed in the morning for safety.

“Our contractors will be on-site monitoring for any additional slips on the road and should there be any concerns, we will not hesitate to close this route if it becomes unsafe,” the agency said.

Light vehicles heading southbound will need to continue to use the local detour, while heavy vehicles will need to continue to use SH14 and SH12.

Waka Kotahi said today crews had been working to clear steep slips and fallen trees just north of the SH12 intersection.

Speed restrictions will be in place, so Waka Kotahi urged motorists to use caution and drive to the conditions.

For a full list of current closures on the network, you can check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner.