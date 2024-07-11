Advertisement
Serious crash causes Whangārei intersection to temporarily close

Avneesh Vincent
By
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the intersection of Ngunguru and Maruata Rds in Glenbervie, Whangārei District.

An intersection in Whangārei is closed after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Northland.

Police were called to reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Ngunguru and Maruata Rds at 12.53 pm.

One person has received critical injuries, and another has moderate injuries.

The Advocate understands there were other passengers involved in the crash who received minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said the crash has blocked Ngunguru Rd. Motorists are advised to expect delays or take an alternate route if possible.

Diversions are in place on Ngunguru Rd at the intersections of Harris Rd and Ngunguru Ford.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.


