A police spokesperson said there are "initial indications" of injuries as a result of the crash. Photo / NZME

A serious crash on Matapouri Rd this afternoon involved a truck and a motorcycle.

The crash, near the intersection with Kaiatea Rd, was reported to police just after 12.30pm.

"Initial indications are there are injuries," a police spokesperson said.

"The serious crash unit will be attending and the road is expected to be closed for some time."

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

A St John spokesperson said they responded to the crash with two ambulances, and assessed and treated one patient at the scene.

They referred all further enquiries to police.