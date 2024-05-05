Ferzil Babu is yet to be located after going missing while fishing with his friend Sarath Kumar.

Ferzil Babu is yet to be located after going missing while fishing with his friend Sarath Kumar.

Police have today scaled back their efforts to find missing fisherman Ferzil Babu, as poor weather sets in.

Babu went missing on Wednesday evening during a fishing trip at a spot known as The Gap at Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads with his friend, Sarath Kumar.

Kumar’s body was found in the water on Friday by a police dive squad.

A police spokesman said there has been “extensive searching” taking place over the weekend involving multiple agencies.

On Sunday, the search had been extended to include the shoreline with the aid of a drone, but efforts are now being scaled back.

Sarath Kumar (left) was found on Friday. Ferzil Babu (right) is yet to be located. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Poor marine weather forecasts are hampering search efforts on the water, with easterly swells in the area,” the police spokesman said.

“Police and other agencies will continue to monitor forecasts and as conditions allow, we will look to scale up efforts in the water.”

According to MetService, rain is set to continue today and ease later tonight.

Tuesday may see isolated showers and southerlies occur, which are expected to continue into Wednesday.

The Whangārei Malayalee Association named Babu and Kumar in a post on Facebook on Saturday and also requested community support.

The search for the men initially began with police search and rescue, a police Eagle helicopter and LandSar volunteers.

The national police dive squad joined the operation on Friday, alongside Coastguard Tūtūkākā Volunteers and Northland Coastguard Air Patrol.

The Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol search and rescue squad used inflatable rescue boats to help with the task of finding Babu on Friday.

Hapū have placed a rāhui (prohibited access) for the area around The Gap.

To donate to the families of Sarath Kumar and Ferzil Babu, head to the Givealittle page.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.