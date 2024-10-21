Kaitāia business leader Eric Shackleton has had a new scholarship from the Te Hiku Education Trust named after him.

Kaitāia business leader Eric Shackleton has had a new scholarship from the Te Hiku Education Trust named after him.

Two prominent Kaitāia business legends have been honoured by the Te Hiku Education Trust with new scholarships named after them.

The Te Hiku Education Trust is promoting, funding and administering two scholarships for Year 2 onwards tertiary students. The scholarships will be known as the David Harrison Memorial Scholarship for Business / Management and Commerce and the Eric Shackleton Memorial Scholarship for Health Sciences.

Both men ran successful businesses in Kaitāia for many years and made significant contributions to leadership and service throughout the Far North Community, both in a professional and philanthropic capacity.

They were former directors of the Te Hiku Education Trust (formerly the Far North 2020 ICT Trust) and the scholarships have been designed so that their professional standards, legacy and commitment to giving to others will not be forgotten and promoted in the scholarship winners.