Scholarships named after Kaitāia business legends Eric Shackleton and David Harrison

2 mins to read
Kaitāia business leader Eric Shackleton has had a new scholarship from the Te Hiku Education Trust named after him.

Two prominent Kaitāia business legends have been honoured by the Te Hiku Education Trust with new scholarships named after them.

The Te Hiku Education Trust is promoting, funding and administering two scholarships for Year 2 onwards tertiary students. The scholarships will be known as the David Harrison Memorial Scholarship for Business / Management and Commerce and the Eric Shackleton Memorial Scholarship for Health Sciences.

Both men ran successful businesses in Kaitāia for many years and made significant contributions to leadership and service throughout the Far North Community, both in a professional and philanthropic capacity.

They were former directors of the Te Hiku Education Trust (formerly the Far North 2020 ICT Trust) and the scholarships have been designed so that their professional standards, legacy and commitment to giving to others will not be forgotten and promoted in the scholarship winners.

Te Hiku Education Trust has named a scholarship in honour of late Kaitāia businessman David Harrison.
The scholarships are being awarded annually for students undertaking fulltime tertiary study in the field of Business / Management and Commerce, the other in Health Sciences. The qualification can be at diploma or degree level, including postgraduate study.

Successful scholarship winners will have strong ties to the Te Hiku region, have demonstrated success in their previous year of study, and can show a commitment to personal and professional growth, study and community service. Each scholarship is worth $2500.

”The board had considered a number of appropriate ways to honour Eric and Dave and were grateful to the respective families for lending their support to this initiative,” Ian Swindells, chairman of the Te Hiku Education Trust, said.

Swindells said both men had actively contributed to supporting and mentoring young people in their early professional careers.

Further information about the scholarships and application packs can be obtained from the trust chairman at ianswindells1@gmail.com. Applications close on February 20 and scholarship winners will be selected and notified after that.

Presentation of scholarships will occur at a function held in Kaitāia at a time and date to suit the scholarship winners and their whānau.

