Bay of Islands Walkways Trust volunteers work on the Russell - Ōpua walking track, which has been granted $71,500 so the work can be finished.

Bay of Islands Walkways Trust volunteers work on the Russell - Ōpua walking track, which has been granted $71,500 so the work can be finished.

Work to upgrade a 7.5km shared pathway between Russell and Ōpua will continue after an injection of funds, bringing the prospect of a 70km cycling track within reach.

The pathway, which will enable cyclists, walkers and runners to travel on to Hōreke, has been granted $71,500 by the Bay of Island-Whangaroa Community Board.

Volunteers from the Bay of Islands Walkways Trust have completed sections of the pathway from Russell to the car ferry at Ōkiato. The grant will enable the trust to do more, including work on sections that are more difficult to construct.

About 5km of the pathway consists of a 2.5m-wide shared track, while the remaining 2.5km runs along the roadside.