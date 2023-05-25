Rugby League Northland development manager Cori Paul (left), chief executive Robbie Johnson and administration manager Teri Tito are spearheading efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer. Photo / Tania Whyte

Rugby league players and match officials in Northland will don pink socks during this weekend’s games to raise awareness as well as money for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Rugby League Northland (RLN) will dish out 170 pairs of pink socks and sell beanies on game day, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Hikurangi Stags play Northern Wairoa Bulls and Otangarei Knights will face Portland Panthers at Blue Goose, just south of Whangarei. Both games will kick off at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Takahiwai Warriors will host Moerewa Tigers at the same time.

RLN chief executive Robbie Johnson said because the organisation he led was a community within a community, it wanted to play its part and raise awareness around breast cancer.

RLN has purchased the beanies while MultiKai Cooker in Whangārei has come on board and sponsored the socks.

Johnson said the players and their clubs were supportive of the cause and were looking forward to playing their part in the community.

“I happened to see something on Facebook with the pink ribbon breakfast and thought we’ve got a great vehicle in rugby league to get into the homes of people and to put our contribution into the community.

“I’ve worked in the community for a long time and try and support the different causes that are out there. The NRL in Australia have just come off the back of an indigenous round, they also have rounds dedicated to breast cancer or cancer.”

Johnson said families were obviously a big part of rugby league games and every family has had a brush with breast cancer or other forms of the disease.

“When it affects the family, it affects the club, and it’s really important that we show it’s more than a game for us. If you haven’t had a personal experience, there’s probably someone close to you that has been through cancer, and then there’s also raising awareness.

“Prevention or early detection is really a big key, not just for women. Every year, 3500 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand, 650 die and 25 of those are men,” he said.

Donations can be made online at breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/donate.



