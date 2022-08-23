A taonga named after Heta Te Tai, pictured with grand-daughter Kaila McNamara, will be contested between Northland and Southland. Photo / Supplied

Northland and Southland rugby teams will be playing for the inaugural Heta Te Tai

Trophy, named after a born-and-bred Northlander who's now a doyen of the Stags in the deep south.

Te Tai, commonly known as Peter, is torn between both regions and will probably be the only person at Semenoff Stadium on Sunday who will be content with the final result in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash.

"If Northland wins, I'll be cheering for Northland. If Southland wins, I'll be cheering for them. May the best team win," he let out the famous phrase.

The 75-year-old's story about how he ended up in Invercargill is just as fascinating as the taonga named after him.

Born in Kawakawa, he worked as a cook on board the Wanganella, a cruise ship between New Zealand and Australia that billeted those working in an underground power house in Southland in the 1960s.

Te Tai swallowed a fishbone in Doubtful Sound in 1968 and, while at the doctors in Invercargill, it was discovered he had tuberculosis.

He was not allowed anywhere near the 500 workers on board the ship and was instead sent to Riverton, a small town west of Invercargill, to recover for six months where he met nurse and his future wife, Dorothy Tui.

Now a great-grandfather, Te Tai played and referred in Southland for more than five decades and will be among officials from Rugby Southland attending Sunday's match as Northland Rugby Union's guests. He will be the guest of honour.

Te Tai will bring the carved taonga to Whangārei that will be officially revealed to the public just before the game. Only two people have seen it so far.

"I was in tears when I learnt the trophy will be named after me because a rugby field in Invercargill is named after me. It's very humbling indeed," said the veteran bus driver.

A previous Northland v Southland match at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Tania Whyte

He has been driving the Invercargill Go Bus for 52 years and isn't hanging up the keys any

time soon.

He spent his younger years in Karetu in the Mid North, played for United Kawakawa juniors and moved to Invercargill when he turned 19.

His siblings still live in the Bay of Islands and will be at the game this weekend.

Te Tai was a referee assessor for the Super 12 competition in 1996 for three years and was also a member of the New Zealand Rugby Referees' panel for six years. He still referees junior rugby to this day.

Two of his grandchildren have represented NZ in softball and volleyball. One great-grandson, 10, is currently a New Zealand representative at motocross.

Rugby Southland chief executive Steve Mitchell said Te Tai's commitment has seen him work as a team liaison for all NPC, Super Rugby and international teams that have visited Invercargill in the last 41 years.

"When you ask Peter what it is that keeps him committed, he will say, enjoying the company of players, seeing the progress of individuals, supporting the passion of players and the sport of rugby, it has been a privilege to support all these people.

"One special highlight was rooming with Tana Umaga in Queenstown, another was being nominated for an award at the annual Steinlager awards, and being seated at the same table as Colin Meads and his wife.

"Rugby is about meeting great people from all nationalities and walks of life, sport has always been a great catalyst for creating great friendships and it is always a privilege to run alongside young people as they chase their sporting dreams.

"Peter is one who has supported many, without fuss, with a genuine concern and an honest and caring attitude," Mitchell said.

He said Te Tai was one of the nicest, most sincere people one could meet, was held in extremely high regard by the wider community and all that know him from right across the country and internationally.

The Northland v Southland game kicks off at 4.35pm on Sunday.