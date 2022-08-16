Northland Rugby Union is requesting the public to dob in a pitch invader during the Taniwha and Mooloos match at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland Rugby Union is requesting the public to dob in a pitch invader during the Taniwha and Mooloos match at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Northland Rugby Union is calling on the public to dob in a pitch invader who managed to jump the main perimeter fence at Semenoff Stadium and run away after his antics.

The drama happened during the Bunnings Warehouse NPC clash between Northland and Waikato in Whangārei on Saturday evening— the second at the venue this year— and the union has sent a strong message denouncing such behaviour.

While the ball was out of play on Saturday, a man jumped the fence at the terraces and ran towards the town end of the goal post while gleefully flashing his cellphone.

As two security officers at either end of the ground closed in on the pitch invader, he climbed the main perimeter fence and disappeared while play was held up.

Rugby World Cup 2021 has waded into the issue as the stadium will host games during the women's Rugby World Cup in October.

NRU chief executive Cameron Bell said the union took the issue seriously and if the pitch invader was identified, his officials have the option to either deal with him in house or refer him to police.

He said the union relied on the community to identify the man.

A similar incident took place at Semenoff Stadium during the women's Pacific Four Series games featuring New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States in June.

The public helped NRU identify the pitch invader and Bell hopes the same thing happens this time round.

Bell said the two pitch invasions were the only ones NRU recalled at the stadium in the last four years.

"The previous one we did identify and, whilst the actions taken are confidential, it would be fair to say that the individual reflected upon their actions with regret and they will not transgress again.

"There is the option to have the individual from last weekend, if identified, banned from the stadium for a period such that it will send a clear message of deterrence.

"We need to stop these actions because, as well as being unsafe, they can adversely impact the momentum of the game," he said.

Northland rugby boss Cameron Bell said pitch invaders could be banned from the venue. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Saturday's pitch invasion was the second during last weekend's NPC matches across the country.

A person ran onto McLean Park in Napier during the Ranfurly Shield challenge between hosts Hawke's Bay and Counties Manukau on Friday last week.

A RWC 2021 spokeswoman said rigorous security measures would be in place for the duration of the tournament to ensure host venues provided a safe environment for all involved.

She said because Rugby World Cup 2021 has been declared a major event, it was an offence for non-accredited persons to access the pitch at any tournament venue under the Major Events Management Act.

"Pitch invasion will not be tolerated, and venue security will work closely with the NZ Police to prevent any behaviour of this kind. In the unlikely event a non-accredited person does access the pitch, they will be removed immediately by security and handed over to the NZ Police for prosecution.

"Anyone who commits this offence is liable on conviction to imprisonment for up to three months, or a fine of up to $5,000."

Semenoff Stadium will be called the Northland Events Centre during RWC 2021 in October.

The venue is hosting three triple-header, round-robin match days, on October 9, 15 and 22, and a double-header quarterfinal on October 29 that New Zealand will play in should they reach that far.