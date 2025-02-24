The family’s chihuahua died in the blaze and their cat is still missing. They managed to rescue another dog and Forbes’ pet birds.

But the family has been overwhelmed by offers of donations, which they are unable to take at the moment, due to a lack of storage.

Gilmour was surprised by the people who have offered to help.

“I’ve never been so humbled in all my life.

“All I’m interested in is my family got out of the house, the rest of it’s material — we can replace it or start again.”

The house and contents — up to a limited $30,000 — were insured but the bus and boat were not.

The charred remains of a house bus is one of the only things identifiable on the site of the razed Ruawai house. Photo / Denise Piper

Forbes said fire inspectors were unable to determine the cause of the blaze, but it was not deliberate and started near the front verandah.

The blaze is the second for the family, as Justin Gilmour lost his belongings when the inside of his home, also in Ruawai, was damaged by fire in May last year.

That fire was also not deliberate and started in the oven. It led Justin and his two children to move in with his parents while they got things sorted.

The family is now living with different relatives and trying to figure out their next steps.

Forbes said she and Gilmour bought the Jellicoe Rd wooden kauri villa in 1984, with plenty of people coming through the doors that they helped care for.

She hoped they would be able to rebuild on the same site.

The house did have fire alarms, which went off for a short time before melting, Forbes said.

She admitted the family were hoarders and not liked by everyone in the Ruawai community but had been overwhelmed by the support offered.

Gilmour was full of praise for his 18-year-old grandson, Zakariah, who tried to fight the fire before it took hold, then quickly worked to get everyone out when the flames spread.

“The flames were in the sitting room when Justin and Zak hauled Willie out.

“I’ve never seen anything go up so quick in all my life.”