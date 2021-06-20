Ruakākā racecourse battery malfunction voids one race

Darci carried on without its jockey Sam Collett due to a battery malfunction at the gate.

A battery malfunction forced the abandonment of one race on an otherwise beautiful day for racegoers at the Ruakākā racecourse on Saturday.

Whangārei Racing Club chairman Mike Beazley said race three of nine races had to be voided due a faulty battery that meant the gate could not function electronically.

"It was otherwise a great day, the turf was superb, and the weather great for the eight races that went ahead," he said.

The main race for the MWIS lawyers Bream Bay Cup was won by Masetto from Ardmore, ridden by Elish McCall.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the action.

Whangārei Racing Club chairman Mike Beazley and Howard Perry were among those who flocked to see their favourite horses in action.

Jockey Andrew Calder and stablehand Kiri Kahi prepare for one of the races.