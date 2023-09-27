Martin Kaipo says even though gangs tend to be leading the charge in terms of gun thefts. There were others such as misdirected youths who ended up committing crimes including theft because they didn't see a way out of society. Photo/ Tania Whyte

The growing number of gangs and a failing wellbeing system are some of the main reasons Northland is seeing more brazen use of firearms in public, a former gang leader says.

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust chief executive Martin Kaipo said there was no doubt there had been “a significant increase in the use of guns”, but it was important to understand “what created this state of despair in the first place”.

Kaipo and his team help provide social services in Whangārei’s lower socio-economic neighbourhoods. He felt issues such as poverty, unemployment, unstable families and flawed healthcare and education systems were some of the main factors causing youths to join gangs or follow the wrong path.

Competition between gangs has intensified since the ‘80s when only a handful of gangs, such as Black Power, competed for Northland strongholds.

“With more contenders, there are frequent fights over who owns which space and weaponry such as guns are the choice of protection,” the former Black Power leader said.

“Gone are the days when the choice of weapon in a street fight would involve baseball bats or pitchforks.”

Besides gangs, Kaipo said there were several other non-gang members who resorted to stealing firearms.

Offenders usually kept an eye on areas known to have access to certain types of weapons or sometimes got lucky during a burglary at various properties.

Farmers happen to be one of several easy targets, Kaipo said.

Federated Farmers Northland president Colin Hannah said perpetrators were usually aware of farmers owning guns.

“Most farms use firearms for pest issues or simply because they are hunters. And since farms are in rural or isolated areas, they become a target.”

Hannah recalled a time in Waikato when his immediate neighbour, who was a hunter, had posted on social media about his gun collection.

Soon his house was burgled and seven of his firearms were missing.

“In a world we now live in, we must be careful of what we put out for the public and what is best kept private.”

But farmers have taken stricter measures over the years to ensure offenders had a hard time either finding their weapons or breaking tough locks, Hannah said.

He felt current restrictions and measures around firearms introduced by law enforcement were “good enough”.

Search warrants have been conducted and firearms seized, with persons facing charges as appropriate. The photograph shows a recent seizure from two search warrants on the Karikari Peninsula this September.

Northland field crime manager Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police executed 10 search warrants across Kaitāia, Taipa, Kaikohe, and Kāeo in March as part of Operation Cobalt

Sixteen firearms, including several prohibited weapons and ammunition, were discovered and seized. Several persons were charged over the seizure.

Since then, he said police have continued to prioritise investigations into the illegal possession of firearms.

Johnston said police had seen a significant “change of behaviour” among current license holders since the formation of Te Tari Pureke, the NZ Firearms Regulator last year and the subsequent rollout of its firearms safety engagement and education.

“We have also increased regulatory activity with non-compliant licence holders by engaging them and issuing warnings, prescribed licence conditions and on several occasions suspended or revoked their licences,” he said.

Kaipo believed the police were doing good work around the issue of firearms.

“What we need is for the government, iwi and families to work together. To break this cycle of despair we need to encourage our youth to learn a trade, a skill, or get an opportunity to live a better life.

“If we don’t make a change as a society then we might be in a whole lot of mess sooner or later.”

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.