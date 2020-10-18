Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Rethink Marsden Pt Oil Refinery job losses, union urges

4 minutes to read

E tū union is calling on Refining NZ to rethink of a proposal to cut 100 jobs by the beginning of next year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

A union is calling on Refining NZ to rethink its proposal to cut jobs from its maintenance and emergency services teams— arguably among the biggest casualties in plans to simplify operations.

The only oil refinery

