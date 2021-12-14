Restoration of Northland's historic St Michael's Church almost complete

Aerial view of St Michael's Church, located on one of the most significant battle sites of the Northern War. Photo / Brad Flower

The restoration of one of Northland's most historically significant churches — built on a battlefield from the Northern War of 1845-46 — is almost complete.

The finishing touches are now being applied to Te Whare Karakia o Mikaere (St Michael's Anglican Church) at Ngāwhā, between Ōhaeawai and Kaikohe, which has been largely returned to its original condition.

The restoration of the Category 1 listed church, built in 1871 on the site of the Battle of Ōhaeawai, was funded by a $100,000 grant from Heritage New Zealand's National Heritage Preservation Incentive Fund.

The fund aims to encourage the conservation of privately-owned heritage-listed buildings.

Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards said the grant had paid for the replacement of the roof, which was in bad shape, as well as repairs to the joinery and other parts of the church.

"The poor state of the roof was also undermining the condition of the building through water leakage. In addition to the incentive fund grant, the whānau associated with the church have been doing their own fundraising over the years, and the final result is really impressive," he said.

The wider project — which includes the restoration of the nearby Ngāwhā School, now used as a community centre, and a walkway with bilingual panels describing the battle — was paid for by a $1.7 million grant from the Provincial Growth Fund (now Kānoa Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit).

Builder Mark Fergusson inside St Michael's Church. Photo / Supplied

St Michael's Church was built on the site of a pā built by chief Pene Taui.

The Māori defenders of the innovative, highly fortified pā successfully repulsed a British attack during Te Pakanga o Ōhaeawai (the Battle of Ōhaeawai) in 1845.

Up to 47 British combatants died in a disastrous charge on the pā with many more wounded.

Some of those who fought in the battle, including British soldiers, were buried at the site, as well as many people who whakapapa to Ngāti Rangi and Ngāti Hine.

"St Michael's is a very important building and not just for the whānau who have close links to it. It also represents reconciliation after the Northern Wars," Edwards said.

"British soldiers who died in the battle were originally buried near the battle site but outside the church grounds. In later years they were re-interred within the stone walls of the urupā."

St Michael's Church before restoration. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The church itself has another connection to England.

It was originally built as a gesture of gratitude to Englishwoman Dorothy Weale, who cared for a group of Māori who had been taken to London in 1863 by Rev William Jenkins.

After disagreements about their itinerary and accommodation, the group found themselves stranded in England, unable to pay for their return journey home.

Weale paid for their first class passage back to New Zealand, and upon their arrival home Ngāti Rangi rangatira Reihana Taukawau wrote to her asking how they could repay her generosity.

She replied, "build a church".

Priest Chris Harris, Jane Drader and kaumatua Victory Te Whata bless St Michael's Church in June this year prior to restoration. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Top Energy and the Ngāwhā Marae Trustee Kōmiti also contributed to the wider Pakanga o Ōhaeawai Memorialisation project.

St Michael's Church and Urupā Committee chairwoman Adrienne Tari said the planned interpretation panels were an opportunity for Ngāti Rangi to share a chapter of Northland history.

"The intention of Heta Te Haara and others to build the church was a symbol of peace and to re-inter the Pākehā soldiers in the urupā that they fought against in battle is the greatest of tributes from one people to another. Ngāti Rangi descendants today and our people throughout the whole of Ngāpuhi ought to stand tall and be proud of this important part of history."

It is hoped the restoration will be completed before the end of 2021, the 150th anniversary of St Michael's construction.