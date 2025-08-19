“Community groups like the KPCCT are showing what’s possible, maintaining reserve traplines, running backyard trap networks and monitoring biodiversity.“
“Just as importantly, it builds community buy-in and momentum for the predator-free mission. So when a major eradication project arrives, there’s already a network of traps, local knowledge and a community of willing volunteers ready to go,” Morgan said.
