Record kiwi calls at Kerikeri reserve highlight predator control success

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

North Island brown kiwi have been making a bit of a din at night this year in Kerikeri's Rangitāne Reserve. Photo / NZME

Kiwi calls have reached a record high at Kerikeri’s Rangitāne Reserve.

The Kerikeri Peninsula Conservation Charitable Trust (KPCCT), which has monitored the site for 30 years, this year recorded 24.9 calls per hour - a marked increase from 1995’s 14 calls an hour.

Graphs on the trust’s website

