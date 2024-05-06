Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Real estate or prostate - the two topics for men of a certain age: Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
7 mins to read
The auction room is a high-pressure environment. People can get caught up in the moment and do things they hadn’t expected to do. Photo / 123rf

The auction room is a high-pressure environment. People can get caught up in the moment and do things they hadn’t expected to do. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

I’ve found as I’ve aged - gracefully, of course - that one or two things will inevitably crop up in conversation with one’s friends.

Naturally, if you’re of the female persuasion, grandkids (and pictures

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate