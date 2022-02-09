A jury last year was unable to decide if Heta Leonard Lloyd was the driver police pursued the night of July 25, 2018. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man accused of firing a gun while heading off a police chase through Northland forestry roads, is on trial for a second time in the High Court at Whangarei.

A jury last year was unable to decide if Heta Leonard Lloyd, 30, - also known as Heta Brass - was the driver police pursued on the night of July 25, 2018.

His re-trial on a raft of charges arising from the incident began on Tuesday. Identity is still the key issue.

Lloyd has pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, two counts of using a firearm against police, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of explosive (ammunition), possession of a knife in public, two charges of possessing Class C drugs – cannabis and cannabis seeds, and possession of a meth pipe.

Opening the Crown case, prosecutor Mike Smith told jurors a driver, police believed to be Lloyd, was with his partner in a vehicle police pursued northward from Awanui onto SH1 and through a mesh of gravel forestry roads.

The driver cut corners, failed to stop at a forestry road intersection, and reached speeds well in excess of 100km/h.

At one point the driver put a gun out the window and fired a shot.

He eventually drove onto Ninety Mile Beach and fired another shot.

Smith said the gun was not aimed at the officers but it was certainly meant to intimidate them.

When the vehicle finally came to a stop about seven kilometres on, police kept a safe distance, waiting for an Armed Offender Squad they had radioed.

The vehicle was abandoned by the time it was approached.

A police dog tracked the occupants through thick scrub into the early hours of the morning but they were not found.

The vehicle - registered to Lloyd's partner - and items in it, were seized and searched.

Crown witnesses will include a man who identified Lloyd and his partner as a young couple he gave a lift to after seeing them walking on the beach later that morning.

An officer involved in the chase will give evidence he was at home and off duty the day after the chase when Lloyd unwittingly knocked at the door looking for petrol for another vehicle his partner was in outside.

The officer quietly phoned the station and police again set about locating the pair.

Lloyd's partner was located in the vehicle soon after but Lloyd was not arrested until the following month when he allegedly led police on another chase through forestry roads near Shipwreck Bay.

He finally stopped after trying unsuccessfully to defy road spikes and barge cars out of his way.

Smith told the jury Lloyd's partner has already been dealt with by the courts for her part in the alleged offending.

Addressing the jury at the outset of the trial, Justice Sally Fitzgerald said jurors should not speculate on the reason for the re-trial - re-trials happen for all sorts of reasons.

She explained various Covid protocols for the trial, telling jurors they will be issued a KN95 mask each day and will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) some days.

She urged jurors to stay home if they felt unwell with Covid-like symptoms.

While the court could not formally require it, jurors were asked to limit their social interactions outside the trial avoiding anything that might risk them getting Covid or becoming a close contact, which would stall or jeopardise the trial, she said.

She would also be taking those same precautions, the judge said.

In an opening statement for the defence, counsel Sumudu Thode said while there were a lot of charges, none would be proved unless the jury was sure the Crown had proved Lloyd was the driver.

If jurors found he was not then logically it was not him who fired the gun or was responsible for incriminating items – such as the drugs - found in the abandoned vehicle.

Lloyd claims he could not have been the driver as he was out fishing with his cousin, who will be a defence witness