Raumanga house fire investigation: Police find slug gun damage to windows

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

The corner where the couch once sat is now blackened, and a window of the french doors is smashed after it was probably blown out by the heat from the fire. Photo / Brodie Stone

Police say they have found holes from a slug gun in one of the windows of a Raumanga property that is the subject of an arson investigation.

Police were called to the property on Wednesday when a fire broke out, causing extensive damage to the front of the home.

