This couch in the corner of the front porch was deliberately set alight early on Wednesday morning. Photo / Brodie Stone

“We are working to establish a full picture of what exactly has occurred and why.”

The Advocate visited the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning, speaking to a tenant who was woken by the sound of glass smashing.

The man, who did not want to be named, said he was asleep and was awoken by the commotion outside his bedroom window.

Just metres away on the other side of the wall, a couch had been set ablaze.

The man did not know whether those responsible had intended to burn down the house, but said it was clear the incident was “malicious”.

Pilmer previously said it was fortunate that nobody was killed by the fire.

Anyone who might have seen suspicious activity before or after the fire is encouraged to contact police.

They especially want to hear from anyone in the Raumanga Valley Rd area who might have CCTV or dashcam footage from between 5.30am and 6am on Wednesday.

Information can be supplied by calling 105, online using reference number 250924/3224, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

