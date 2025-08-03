Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ranfurly Shield: Taranaki Bulls dominate Northland Taniwha 23-3 in teams’ season-opener

By Imran Ali
Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Northland's Lachlan Hooper charges forward during the first-round NPC match against Taranaki at Stadium Taranaki. Photo / Getty Images

Northland's Lachlan Hooper charges forward during the first-round NPC match against Taranaki at Stadium Taranaki. Photo / Getty Images

The Log o’ Wood is not coming to Northland and might not be for a long time, if Saturday night’s result in New Plymouth is anything to go by.

Northland recruited well in the off-season and had a slew of seasoned campaigners, including the returning Solomon Alaimalo and Chiefs standout

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save