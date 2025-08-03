Northland's Lachlan Hooper charges forward during the first-round NPC match against Taranaki at Stadium Taranaki. Photo / Getty Images

Northland's Lachlan Hooper charges forward during the first-round NPC match against Taranaki at Stadium Taranaki. Photo / Getty Images

The Log o’ Wood is not coming to Northland and might not be for a long time, if Saturday night’s result in New Plymouth is anything to go by.

Northland recruited well in the off-season and had a slew of seasoned campaigners, including the returning Solomon Alaimalo and Chiefs standout Simon Parker.

But they couldn’t stop the rampaging Taranaki Bulls from winning their opening match 23-3 in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC on Saturday.

Take a bow, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens. Buoyed by the home fans at the new-look Stadium Taranaki, he was a one-man highlights reel with his ability to carve up the Northland defence and put players into space.

His backhand pass to halfback Adam Lennox for a run to the tryline early in the second half was a gem.