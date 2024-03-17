Hundreds flocked to the Putahi Park to celebrate the second Pride Festival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hundreds flocked to the Putahi Park to celebrate the second Pride Festival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The voice of the rainbow community was heard loud and clear after hundreds of Northlanders in multi-coloured clothes walked in unison during a pride parade, to share some colour, joy and excitement.

The parade marked the opening of Whangārei’s second Pride Festival after its colourful success in March last year.

Addy Wilson, who identifies as gay, was the “fabulous person” who led the parade on an EV after they were declared the winner of the catwalk fashion show held before the parade.

Wilson felt proud to be declared as the “pride monarch” and said that the pride community had come a long way from the discrimination felt about five years ago.

“Back then if you were a man who wore a crop top, you couldn’t walk in the streets without being screamed at or being judged for who you are.

“Now things are a bit better. I, at least, haven’t faced any discrimination in the recent years,” they said.

Drag King Hugo Grrrl and drag queen Miss Kerry Berry from Auckland felt the same way.

Dressed in their vibrant red drag costumes, the duo expressed their excitement on coming to Northland and hosting the festival’s second installment.

Drag King Hugo Grrrl and drag queen Miss Kerry Berry hosting their first pride gig as hosts at the festival. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“It’s good to see that a place like Whangārei is also learning to accept the LGBTQ community by organising such events,” Grrrl said.

However, he believed that the “fight” to secure their rightful place in society wasn’t over as there were still people who “hated” what the pride community stood for.

Police family harm team Kaiawhina Sue Abbott agreed. She said most crimes against the pride community were under reported and the number of cases dealt by police against such marginalised groups was just the tip of the iceberg.

Police Family harm Kaiawhina Sue Abbott and her husband Geoff who works as a Justice of Peace in Kamo . Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Such groups also feel an unease to approach police; hence we are not in uniform as we want to connect with them as people and not law enforcement, “she said.

Whangārei Proud Trust committee member Ben Femmoor confessed that he felt nervous at first but was amazed to see so many people turn up to lend their support for the festival.

“We are hoping to make the next one even bigger and better as we celebrate our queerness together,” Femmoor said.

The Pūtahi Park Gayla ran from 10am to 3pm and included music, dance, craft stalls, badge making, a circus zone, food stalls and information zones.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.