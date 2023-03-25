Bridie Alley, Rebecca White and daughter Scarlett White-Hughes were ready to roll at the Whangārei Pride Parade on Saturday.

Whangārei’s first Pride Parade took place on Saturday, and a colourful collection of people supporting the LGBTQIA+ community displayed their pride. The parade left from the carpark on the west end of the Te Matau ā Pohe bridge, making its way along the Loop Walkway, stopping briefly near Northland Youth Theatre, then past the Waka & Wave Sculpture for a quick dance break.

From there, it continued to Town Basin to finish at Pūtahi Park for a Gaÿla of performances and stalls, hosted by NZ Drag sensation Anita Wigl’it.

Organised by Whangārei Proud, Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the colourful event.

Nicole Dugmore and Dixie Smit were in true burlesque fashion at the Pride Parade.

Mez Statham and Deb Prince were dressed to the nines.

Matt Skeoch, Maji Cochrane and Hannah Rumble looking amazing before the Pride Parade started.

Holly Manley and Gary Smith show off their pride.

Jen, Jon and Elsa Sephton parade as a family.