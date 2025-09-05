Advertisement
Proposed gambling bill risks funding for Northland sports and recreation clubs - John Wansbone

By John Wansbone
4 mins to read

Grant funding from gaming trusts provides a critical lifeline for many clubs. Photo / NZME

Opinion by John Wansbone
John Wansbone is the chief executive of Sport Northland, a born-and-bred Northlander and a passionate supporter of play, active recreation and sport to improve health and wellbeing outcomes.

The facts:

  • More than 50 sporting organisations have united in opposition to the Government’s proposed Online Casino Gambling Bill.
  • The bill was introduced by Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden in June.
  • In July, it passed its first reading 83 to 39 in a conscience vote at Parliament, gaining support from the Greens.

The Government has recently proposed a bill that seeks to regulate online casino gambling, but which carries a significant risk to the future of Northland’s sporting and recreation clubs.

While the intent of the proposed legislation is positive, particularly to tax overseas gambling operators, it omits any requirement

