Prime Minister to open Kaipara’s new $26m water reservoir

The reservoir was built with a $35 million loan from Kānoa – the Government’s regional economic development and investment unit and a $1.35 million Northland Regional Council loan. The remaining $750,000 is from water use investors. Debt will be paid back as the scheme continues to be “commercialised”.

Water collecting in the polythene-lined banks of Te Waihekeora as the reservoir slowly progresses towards being full. Photo / Susan Botting

The trust says the opening marks a milestone in Northland’s journey towards greater water security and economic growth.

Trust chairman and former Government MP Murray McCully said the reservoir would boost investment, jobs and sustainable growth across Kaipara and wider Northland.

McCully will be attending the opening, as will Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones.

The reservoir is 85% full and can store 3.3 million cubic metres of water. It stores water harvested and pumped during peak flows through a pipe network spanning 14km.

Stored water is then available for use during dry periods.

Large-scale construction at Redhill, south of Dargaville, built Te Waihekeora reservoir – the flat, green land in the background is now underwater. Photo / Susan Botting

The trust has also sorted funding to build a 22km pipeline from Te Waihekeora reservoir to Dargaville.

The pipeline will extend the scheme’s reticulation network to the town of 5000 people, about 15km to the north, ensuring water security for the town and other investors.

McCully says the infrastructure project is expected to transform land use in the district, enabling high-value horticulture ventures, which will in turn lead to greater employment.

Local hapū Te Uri O Hau and Lynwood Nurseries are already shareholders and have established avocado orchards on nearby land.

McCully said the project created opportunity.

“Just as Kerikeri’s reservoirs unlocked a horticultural boom four decades ago, Te Waihekeora will drive new investment, jobs and sustainable growth for Kaipara and the wider Northland region.”

Te Waihekeora reservoir is the trust’s second major water storage facility in Northland.

Matawii reservoir at Ngawha in the mid-North opened in 2023.

Meanwhile, the trust’s third and largest water infrastructure project, Otawere reservoir at Waimate North, will be completed by the end of the year.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

