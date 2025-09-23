Prime Minister to open Kaipara’s new $26m water reservoir

Site works in progress for Kaipara's $26 million Te Waihekeora reservoir in February 2023. Photo / Susan Botting
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will officially open Northland’s $26 million Te Waihekeora reservoir near Dargaville on Thursday.
The reservoir at Redhill, 15km south of Kaipara’s Dargaville, is part of a $37 million irrigation scheme with the ability to irrigate 1100ha of horticulture.
Thursday’s opening ceremony will bring together Te Waihekeorashareholders, iwi growers, community and government leaders.
Te Waihekeora reservoir covers the equivalent of 60 rugby fields. It has been built in the middle of rolling, dry and sandy pastoral farmland on Northland’s Pouto Peninsula south of Dargaville, which is often stricken with low rainfall and very dry conditions.
It’s been developed by the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust, with construction starting in 2021.
The reservoir was built with a $35 million loan from Kānoa – the Government’s regional economic development and investment unit and a $1.35 million Northland Regional Council loan. The remaining $750,000 is from water use investors. Debt will be paid back as the scheme continues to be “commercialised”.
The trust says the opening marks a milestone in Northland’s journey towards greater water security and economic growth.
Trust chairman and former Government MP Murray McCully said the reservoir would boost investment, jobs and sustainable growth across Kaipara and wider Northland.