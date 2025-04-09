Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Powerful talk on significance of equity wins Northland Race Unity Speech Awards

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Northland Race Unity Speech Awards Champion Liesl Musto and Maurice Cooper Kapa of NZ Police one of the members of the judging panel.

Northland Race Unity Speech Awards Champion Liesl Musto and Maurice Cooper Kapa of NZ Police one of the members of the judging panel.

A powerful presentation has seen Whangārei student Liesl Musto named champion of the Northland Race Unity Speech Awards.

Liesl, who is in Year 12 at Whangārei Girls’ High School, will now represent Northland in the national final of the Unity Speech Awards in Auckland on May 3-4. The runner up was Halye Bloch Jorgensen, from Kerikeri High School.

Liesl spoke on the significance of equity in the advancement of positive race relations in Aotearoa/New Zealand at the regional heats held at The Whangārei Baha’í Centre in Kensington.

Speeches with visions of practical and uplifting solutions towards a unified and diverse society were promoted from senior students throughout the country in the regional heats.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We need to rethink how we support marginalised communities….fight the tides of discrimination…together, ensuring equal job opportunities, and dismantling the biases that hold us back…The solution to bridging the divisions in our society starts with a deep understanding of the systems that perpetuate divisions. One of the most powerful systems at play is education…[It}can reinforce biases and assumptions about who can succeed [or] be a tool for empowerment, not… further division,” she said.

‘‘[When] we let go of assumption and bias, we give people the opportunity to rise.”

Northland Race Unity Speech Awards Champion Liesl Musto from Whangārei Girls’ High School and runner up Halye Bloch Jorgensen, from Kerikeri High School.
Northland Race Unity Speech Awards Champion Liesl Musto from Whangārei Girls’ High School and runner up Halye Bloch Jorgensen, from Kerikeri High School.

This year’s theme is Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau – The Great Ocean of Diversity. Not only is interdependence and collaboration required in our great oceans, it is also essential in the human world if we are to create a united and harmonious society.

Liesl says she is looking forward to representing Tai Tokerau at the Nationals of the Race Unity Speech Awards.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said she thoroughly enjoyed the regional heat and was excited about meeting students from around the country in May.

Regional co-ordinator Nancy Rishworth said they had a “great group of thoughtful students offer wonderfully diverse perspectives on this year’s theme‘’.

Kerikeri teacher Jan Nielsen was impressed with the event organisation and the exceptional work of the judging panel.

Chief judge Paula Wilson of Te Hunga Roia o Aotearoa/New Zealand Maori Law Society Tai Tokerau said the calibre of speeches “continues to rise year after year.


Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate