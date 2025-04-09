“We need to rethink how we support marginalised communities….fight the tides of discrimination…together, ensuring equal job opportunities, and dismantling the biases that hold us back…The solution to bridging the divisions in our society starts with a deep understanding of the systems that perpetuate divisions. One of the most powerful systems at play is education…[It}can reinforce biases and assumptions about who can succeed [or] be a tool for empowerment, not… further division,” she said.
‘‘[When] we let go of assumption and bias, we give people the opportunity to rise.”
This year’s theme is Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau – The Great Ocean of Diversity. Not only is interdependence and collaboration required in our great oceans, it is also essential in the human world if we are to create a united and harmonious society.
Liesl says she is looking forward to representing Tai Tokerau at the Nationals of the Race Unity Speech Awards.