“We need to rethink how we support marginalised communities….fight the tides of discrimination…together, ensuring equal job opportunities, and dismantling the biases that hold us back…The solution to bridging the divisions in our society starts with a deep understanding of the systems that perpetuate divisions. One of the most powerful systems at play is education…[It}can reinforce biases and assumptions about who can succeed [or] be a tool for empowerment, not… further division,” she said.

‘‘[When] we let go of assumption and bias, we give people the opportunity to rise.”

Northland Race Unity Speech Awards Champion Liesl Musto from Whangārei Girls’ High School and runner up Halye Bloch Jorgensen, from Kerikeri High School.

This year’s theme is Te Moana Nui o te Kanorau – The Great Ocean of Diversity. Not only is interdependence and collaboration required in our great oceans, it is also essential in the human world if we are to create a united and harmonious society.

Liesl says she is looking forward to representing Tai Tokerau at the Nationals of the Race Unity Speech Awards.

She said she thoroughly enjoyed the regional heat and was excited about meeting students from around the country in May.

Regional co-ordinator Nancy Rishworth said they had a “great group of thoughtful students offer wonderfully diverse perspectives on this year’s theme‘’.

Kerikeri teacher Jan Nielsen was impressed with the event organisation and the exceptional work of the judging panel.

Chief judge Paula Wilson of Te Hunga Roia o Aotearoa/New Zealand Maori Law Society Tai Tokerau said the calibre of speeches “continues to rise year after year.



