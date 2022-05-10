Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Power outage in Riverside expected to be resolved in a few hours

The fault was found in a power cable running under the Whangārei Aquatic Centre carpark. Photo / File

Power is out in Riverside due to a fault in an underground cable that goes through the Aquatic Centre carpark.

The power is expected to be restored by about 8:30pm, Northpower customer experience manager Rachel Wansbone said.

"The team are there now assessing the damage and looking to repair it," she told the Advocate after the power went out this afternoon.

Power was out to a wider area earlier this afternoon but it is now limited to Vale and Ewing Rds, Wansbone said.

There are now 144 customers affected by the outage, including the aquatic centre.

