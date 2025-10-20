Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Pots for Prostate takes Far North artist on the road for alfresco art

Mike Dinsdale
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Northland potter Kevin Martin in the South Island where he was spinning pots to raise awareness about prostate cancer

Northland potter Kevin Martin in the South Island where he was spinning pots to raise awareness about prostate cancer

Have potter’s wheel, will travel.

Travelling around the country throwing pots from the back of a van seemed like a good idea for Northland ceramic artist Kevin Martin.

But his artistic endeavours were not about having a bit of a break but raising money and awareness for a vital cause

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save