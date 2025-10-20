Martin’s Pots for Prostate journey saw him travel around New Zealand, setting up his potter’s wheel in his Nissan van, and throwing pots in the places he visited.
He’d use items from those areas in some of his creations and now Pots for Prostate is a collection of 35 blue-glazed ceramic pieces, inspired by and made in iconic locations across Aotearoa, incorporating local sand, water, rocks, and wood into the design.
He documented much of the three-week journey on his Instagram and hopes the initiative will raise plenty of funds and awareness of prostate cancer, which affects 4000 men a year, with about 700 a year dying from it.
Despite having no family history of prostate cancer, as a male in the age range where testing should start to cross your mind, the ceramic artist and teacher found a unique way to raise awareness for one of New Zealand’s most diagnosed cancers and raise money for Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand.
Martin’s studio is in Ohaeawai and he regularly travels to Auckland to teach at Clay Studios, where the collection is currently on display, and said he was amazed at the response to his alfresco artworks everywhere he went.
“The van is amazing and great marketing and wherever I’d stop, whether it was Kaikohe or Ruapehu, people would come up to see what was going on and I got nothing but positive feedback wherever I went.”
Martin said he had no problem finding inspiration for his artworks along the way as New Zealand’s natural beauty, and its people, provided plenty of creative stimulus.
He said incorporating elements form each area he visited, such as mussel shells from Marlborough, sand from Te Oneroa a Tohe/Ninety Mile Beach, wood and other natural elements, really made each piece unique and connected to where it was created.