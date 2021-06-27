Pop vs Rock: Northland Roller Derby team skate into tough match

Northland Roller Derby's Rylie Barrett aka 'Brutal Legend' gets airborne. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was an in-house battle the Northland Roller Derby team on Saturday as they prepare for the New Zealand Derby Top 10 Champs in Tauranga in October.

The 18-strong regional team split into two to put on a hard-fought match - clocking up a few bruises no doubt - with Pop versus Rock at McKay Stadium in Kensington.

Northland Roller Derby player Rylie Barrett aka 'Brutal Legend' cruises to victory. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Their skating prowess showcase was followed by a match between their 12 junior roller derby players - again split into two.

Team Rock claimed victory in both bouts.

Northland Roller Derby chairwoman and founder Wendy Baird said October would be the first time Northland has had enough players to compete in the national championship.

"We've been selected before but haven't had the numbers," she said. "This weekend's match was great because when we can have a proper game it benefits our skill level."

Northland Roller Derby's Joanne Cheeseman aka 'Axl Slashr' does her best to stay on the track. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The contact game consists of short argy-bargy scrimmages, called jams, in which both teams have a designated jammer and four blockers who skate counter-clockwise around the track.

The jammer's goal is to score points by lapping members in the opposing teams while those players attempt to stop them and assist their own jammer at the same time.

Julie Grelier - 'French Fatale' - claims another victory for her Northland Roller Derby Team. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Four points are awarded to a team each time their jammer is able to make it through the pack.

The Northland Roller Derby team play their next national league game in Wellington on July 24 before returning to Whangārei to battle Hamilton on August 21.

The Northland Roller Derby team split into two - Pop versus Rock - to go head to head with each other at McKay Stadium in Kensington. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Anyone keen to give the sport a try can head to the Portland Recreation Centre on Thursdays at 7.30pm. Skates and safety gear are provided.

Baird said the sport catered for men and women as there was the option to play co-ed matches.

"It's a lot of fun. It's a sport that is highly addictive," she said.