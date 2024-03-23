Mangawhai Heads car park will get extra attention from parking officers this Easter weekend after a flood of complaints about parking behaviour there over summer

Parking officers will be patrolling Mangawhai Heads carpark to keep access open and prevent poor behaviour over the Easter holiday weekend.

Kaipara District Council officers will be working at the popular surf beach to educate motorists on how to park correctly but will issue infringement notices, or have vehicles towed away, if necessary.

KDC monitoring and compliance services manager Dean Nuralli said the warranted officers will be on-site to educate drivers on responsible parking and will assist with any parking issues.

Nuralli said increased demand for parking caused a flood of complaints over summer.

“We know the community is frustrated by a few drivers spoiling it for the majority and creating access issues for emergency responders or people with accessibility needs.

“Issuing infringements and towing vehicles is a last resort. Our officers will be working with visitors first and foremost to park correctly and to suggest alternative options when parking is at capacity.”

He asked people visiting the beach over Easter to be respectful.

‘’Keep footpaths clear and don’t park over berms, yellow lines or flower beds – not even for a couple of minutes. Parking spaces are well signposted.’’

Nuralli said planning ahead can avoid the stress of parking – ‘’jump on the summer bus or clock up your steps and walk’’.

The summer bus is running all weekend, providing multiple park-and-ride options from stops throughout Mangawhai.

The timetable can be found at kaipara.govt.nz/summerbus

The council is investigating future parking options to deal with the congestion and increased demand for parking at the surf beach.



