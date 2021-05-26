Polynesian Panthers tour Northland

Tigilau Ness speaks to those in attendance at Te Rangianiwaniwa near Awanui. Photo / Benji Timu

In 1971, amid the dawn raids, the ongoing disregard of tenants' rights and police brutality, the Polynesian Panthers burst out of the central Auckland suburb of Ponsonby intent on revolution.

"They were a very positive and powerful presence in the community and it was an honour to work alongside them," said Ngā Tamatoa stalwart and Polynesian Panther supporter Hone Harawira (Ngāti Hau, Ngātiwai, Ngāti Hine, Te Aupōuri, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua).

The group were heavily influenced by the American Black Panther Party, particularly Huey Newton's policy of black unity through his global call-to-action. The Polynesian Panthers operated to bring awareness and combat exploitative social relations oppressing Pasifika people, including redlining, racial profiling, disproportionate incarceration and segregation in sport.

Members of the Polynesian Panthers are on tour around the country, hoping to 'educate to liberate'. Photo / Benji Timu

This year, the group celebrates its 50th anniversary. To acknowledge its legacy and the ongoing battle for the fair and equal treatment of indigenous minorities in New Zealand, the Polynesian Panthers are on a countrywide tour with the aim to "educate to liberate". Yesterday, the tour arrived in the Far North, with members The Rev. Alec Toleafoa, Tigilau Ness, Dr Melani Anae and Pauline Smith in attendance.

"Presenting the history of the dawn raids and the role of the Polynesian Panthers in ending these is an important goal. We have all been aware of the lack of education about this within the New Zealand curriculum and we would like to see this addressed so that New Zealand history is valued in Aotearoa. We want the full story told by the history makers, which are the Panther OGs," said Smith.

The first phase of the roadshow began on Tuesday at Te Rangi Aniwaniwa school near Awanui. The session was well-attended by social workers, change agents and people who work with and in the local community. The second session held yesterday was open to secondary school students from around the motu, with students from Kaitaia College, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, Te Rangianiwaniwa, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro, and Ngāti Kahu social workers all in attendance.

Harawira said the roadshow is important as there is a need for education around what groups such as the Polynesian Panthers did to combat racism and advocate for the rights of marginalised and oppressed groups. He said the legacy of the Polynesian Panthers and Ngā Tamatoa is what they did to fight against racism.

"I think these sorts of things are important because they remind young people about what we did and why we did it … Just that whole legacy of speaking for your community, fighting for your community's rights, not allowing the normal racist behaviour to continue – I think they were changemakers for Polynesian people," Harawira said.

According to Harawira, the recent establishment of Māori wards throughout Aotearoa has highlighted that there is still a strong racist underbelly present in the country. He said this illustrates why groups such as the Polynesian Panthers are important.

"For all of the good work that was done back then, and by other people since, we still live in a deeply racist society ... It's nice to hear the stuff this Government's doing with Māori wards and so on, but what it's brought out is the deeply racist white New Zealanders," Harawira said.

"What has changed? If it hasn't changed that much, or hasn't changed enough, then the big question for our young people is; What are you going to do about it?"