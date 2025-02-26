A house fell off a truck in Kaikohe, blocking the road for parts of Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo / FNDC

Police are searching for the driver of a truck that crashed while transporting a house in the Far North.

The house fell off as a result of the crash and blocked part of Ōrakau Rd in the Punakitere Valley, south of Kaikohe, for several hours on Tuesday. Far North District Council contractors were still reviewing the situation by Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they attended to the crash, which was reported around 7.40am on Tuesday, and were now making inquiries to locate the driver.

“The driver was not located at the scene and follow up inquiries will be made to speak with this person. The crash blocked most of Ōrakau Rd for most of Tuesday morning and was cleared by 10.44am.”