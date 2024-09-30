Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Police officer in hospital after alleged attack in South Hokianga

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Police have arrested a man after a police officer was attacked in South Hokianga.

Police have arrested a man after a police officer was attacked in South Hokianga.

A police officer is in hospital after he was allegedly attacked by an armed man in Northland.

Police were called to a disorder between two people, who were known to each other, at an address on SH12 in Waimā, in South Hokianga, around 6.20pm on Monday.

Superintendent Matt Srhoj said the officer was injured when a man armed with two weapons - which were not firearms - approached.

“As officers were talking to the male, he has failed to put the weapons down and officers have deployed the Taser.

“The man continued to advance towards officers and upon retreating, one officer has tripped and fallen and the alleged offender has struck him with the weapon.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The police officer was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa with moderate to serious injuries.

“We are making sure there is welfare and support for the officer after unnecessarily being assaulted while just doing their job,” Srhoj said.

A 50-year-old man will appear in Kaikohe District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and resisting police.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 7.21pm on Monday, and responded with two ambulances.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate