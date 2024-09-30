Police have arrested a man after a police officer was attacked in South Hokianga.

A police officer is in hospital after he was allegedly attacked by an armed man in Northland.

Police were called to a disorder between two people, who were known to each other, at an address on SH12 in Waimā, in South Hokianga, around 6.20pm on Monday.

Superintendent Matt Srhoj said the officer was injured when a man armed with two weapons - which were not firearms - approached.

“As officers were talking to the male, he has failed to put the weapons down and officers have deployed the Taser.

“The man continued to advance towards officers and upon retreating, one officer has tripped and fallen and the alleged offender has struck him with the weapon.”