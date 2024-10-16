In the six to eight weeks Middleton and his wife have lived at the rural Kaikohe property, about half a dozen people have asked for the same man, leading them and neighbours to assume the property was used for drug deals.
The man, whom Middleton describes as aged about 25, sounded agitated.
He then reached over the fence and grabbed one of Middleton’s Rottweiler puppies, worth about $1000, and put it in his car.
Middleton said he reacted quickly out of concern for the puppy, having previously lost a litter of puppies to Parvovirus from people spreading the highly contagious disease before the young pups could be vaccinated.
“I said ‘you can’t do that, you’ll kill the puppies’ and I grabbed it back: He took a swing at me.”
The incident has left him to review safety on the block and he is wary about advertising the Rottweiler puppies for sale.
A police spokesperson said police investigated the incident, where the occupant was threatened by an unknown person, who also unsuccessfully attempted to steal animals from the property before leaving.
“No one was reported as being injured during the incident.”
The spokesperson said police exhausted all avenues of inquiry but anyone with further information can call 105 or file a report online, using the reference number 241014/4071.
Middleton is not the only one frustrated with long police response times in rural Northland. Police data from May shows the average response time to rural callouts was one hour and 19 minutes - the third-longest time in the country.